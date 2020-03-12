e-paper
Home / Cities / Haryana Board Exams: Class-10 English paper out on social media minutes after exam starts

Haryana Board Exams: Class-10 English paper out on social media minutes after exam starts

The paper was reportedly leaked from a centre in Rohtak district.

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:28 IST
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

The spate of unethical practices during the ongoing Class 10 and 12 examination being conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) goes on unabated. On Thursday, the English question paper was out on the social media within minutes after the examination started.

On March 3, the Class 12 Hindi paper got leaked in a similar manner, followed by Class 10 social science, Hindi and English papers. On Wednesday, Class 12 Mathematics paper also got leaked and the board officials are finding it difficult to tackle the issue.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said the possibility of papers being leaked from exam centres by people in supervisory roles was high. “The papers are being leaked by invigilators and we are keeping a close eye on them. It is very difficult for us to find out from where the paper is leaked as there are 1,685 centres,” he added.

On action against supervisors who abet cheating, Prasad said they will have to write to education department to initiate action against them.

“A junior basic teacher, who was posted at an exam centre in Sonepat, was suspended after he was found helping students in cheating,” he said.

According to the figures provided by the board, 1,282 cases of cheating have been reported across the state since March 3. Maximum (422) cheating cases were reported in the Class 10 Hindi exam, followed by 330 in social science, 175 in Class 12 Hindi exam, 148 in physics and economics, and 138 in mathematics.

The board relieved 57 supervisors of their supervisory duties after complaints of facilitating cheating.

Class 10 student held with Bluetooth device

A class 10 student was held with Bluetooth earbuds during the English paper at Bhiwani’s Gignow examination centre. A special squad of board officials led by board secretary Rajiv Prasad caught the student and barred him from appearing in the remaining papers.

