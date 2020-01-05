Haryana CM takes out pro-CAA rallies in Jalandhar, P’kula

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:51 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took out a campaign in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar area in Jalandhar to clear the air around Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and attacked the opposition parties for creating confusion among the people about the new citizenship law.

He condemned Congress and other political parties for propagating against the law and misguiding people over it.

“We have not enacted the law out of now where. Citizenship issue was pitched by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh before the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Modi government has implemented it after giving it a thorough study,” he said.

He also slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan over persecution of minorities and attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and said Khan is playing ‘dangerous politics’.

“The minorities in Pakistan and other Islamic countries are being subjected to inhuman treatment there. We will protest against Islamabad,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a public gathering after launching the Sampark Abhiyan in support of CAA in Sector 10, Panchkula, Haryana CM condemned the attack on the gurdwara in Pakistan. He said protest, if required, would be taken out against Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to ensure that the minorities residing there are not oppressed in the name of religion and their rights are protected.

He said the Parliament has passed CAA to provide citizenship to persecuted communities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. But few opposition parties are misguiding people by spreading false information without understanding the provisions of the Act. He said that it is being propagated among the Muslims as a law to take away their citizenship, while on the contrary, it is the law to give citizenship. He exhorted the people to remain cautious and do not fall prey to rumours and consider the Act in the interest of humanity.

Khattar said that a number ‘8866288662’ has been started to register participation of people of Haryana in the Sampark Abhiyan in support CAA. He said the people could give their consent in favour of the new citizenship law by giving missed call on this number.

The chief minister also visited the houses of prominent people in Sector-10 to garner support in favour of the new Act.