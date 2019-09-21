Haryana cop shoots self at house in Chandigarh

cities

Sep 21, 2019

A 35-year-old Haryana Police constable shot himself with his service revolver at his government accommodation in Sector 39 on Friday evening.

Identified as Sonu Kumar, he was posted as a personal security officer (PSO) with Haryana principal secretary Apoorva Singh.

His wife was sitting in another room while their two children had gone for tuitions when the incident took place.

A broken bottle of liquor was also recovered from his room. Police say it appears Sonu was consuming liquor before he took the extreme step. However, no suicide note was found.

“We are conducting investigations to ascertain the cause behind the suicide. So far his family members are in shock and haven’t revealed anything,” said deputy superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Virk.

However, according to preliminary investigations, it seems Sonu took the extreme step due to marital discord.

“This was his third marriage. His first wife had died while divorce proceedings were still underway in his second marriage. His current wife didn’t know about this till recently. The two developed differences after she came to know about it,” said an investigating official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. They are questioning people who were in touch with Sonu in the past few days. A forensic team, too, collected samples from the spot. The .9mm pistol used to commit suicide has been seized.

