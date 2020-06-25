Haryana logs 453 new cases, 455 recoveries

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:30 IST

Ten coronavirus infected persons in Haryana succumbed to the illness on Thursday, taking the death toll to 198.

In about 63% of the total fatalities, the patients had comorbidities (an existing disease or medical condition).

Among the deaths reported on Thursday, four were from Faridabad, three from Sonepat and one each from Gurugram, Panipat and Karnal.

As per a medical bulletin, 453 new cases were reported from 17 districts on Thursday, pushing the cumulative number of infections to 12,463.

Five districts — Mahendergarh, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar — did not report any fresh cases.

There were 4,885 active cases in the state on Thursday. As per the bulletin, 64 patients were critically ill while 4,821 had mild symptoms.

Sixteen critically ill patients – 10 in Gurugram and six in Faridabad — were put on ventilator support due to breathing difficulties.

The bulletin said that 455 infected persons recovered from the illness on Thursday, taking the total number of those cured to 7,380.

As on June 25, more than 59% of 12,463 cumulative positive cases stood recovered from the respiratory illness.

About 74% of the cases reported on Thursday were from the national capital region (NCR) districts of Faridabad (143), Sonepat (105) and Gurugram (89).

The three districts bordering the national capital collectively also accounted for 73% of the 4,885 active cases across Haryana.

Gurugram has 1,734 active cases followed by Faridabad (1,375) and Sonepat (470).

Among other districts, Karnal reported 26 new infections followed by Panipat and Bhiwani (15 each), Palwal (10), Jhajjar (9), Kaithal and Hisar (8 each), Rohtak (7) Panchkula and Fatehabad ( 4 each), Ambala and Sirsa (3 each), Rewari (3) and Nuh (1).

In Hisar, a salon owner tested positive for the virus after she came in contact with a 25-year-old Delhi woman, who visited her salon with a bride on June 15, said a health official.

“The Delhi woman had tested positive for the virus four days ago, following which, the hairdresser underwent examination and her report confirmed the infection today,” the official added.