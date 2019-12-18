Haryana: Sexual harassment by teachers- Child rights panel chief records statements of 35 students

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:56 IST

Chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Jyoti Bainda on Wednesday visited the government school under the Adampur police jurisdiction and recorded statements of girl students who had alleged sexual harassment and corporal punishment by three teachers on Tuesday.

Bainda also visited Hisar where she took details of the case in which a Dalit girl had lodged a complaint against the school principal for blackening the faces of Class 4 students and parading them on school premises for scoring less marks in English test.

While addressing mediapersons here, she said, “I checked the records and investigation by the education department in the Hisar case. I am shocked that the education department was not aware of the number of students in that school. Many students are sitting at home from last 15 days and their right to education is being violated.”

Bainda said the education department should have visited to those students who wanted to go to school. “They were busy in paperwork, which too has not been done properly. I have also directed the counsellor of the girl child to get her out of the trauma, so that she can resume classes,” she said, adding that some of the family members of other students also met her and requested for resumption of classes.

“I will recommend disciplinary action against the education department and will talk to the additional principal secretary about future of other students.

On sexual harassment by three teachers at a government school, Bainda said she personally visited the school on Wednesday and counselled 35 students, who are victim of molestation, sexual harassment and corporal punishment.

She said the police did a good job by registering a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Police have also arrested two of the accused while the third one is still absconding.

Bainda said, “The CCTV was non functional and records were not maintained by the school authorities. We have also decided to start awareness classes for students regarding ‘good and bad touch’, the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO Act. Such classes will also be conducted for teachers.”

She added that strict action will be taken against any school teacher who was aware of the matter and did not report about it to the higher authorities in time.