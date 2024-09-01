Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024
Sep 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 1, 2024, is 34.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.39 °C and 36.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 37.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.39 °C and 36.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 84.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 2, 2024
|36.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|33.48 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|32.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|36.01 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|36.4 °C
|Light rain
|September 7, 2024
|34.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 8, 2024
|36.74 °C
|Sky is clear
