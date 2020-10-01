Hathras gangrape: Protesters force shutters down in Chaura Bazaar

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:42 IST

High drama was witnessed at Chaura Bazaar after members of Valmiki Samaj allegedly forced traders to shut shops in protest against the brutal gangrape of a woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

A heavy police force was deployed in the market to avoid any untoward situation. The protesters demanded strict action against the culprits.

Several other organisations on Thursday staged protests in different areas of the city.

Members of Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj led by national convener and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) councillor (ward number 8) Chaudhary Yashpal marched towards Chaura Bazaar to stage a protest there.

High drama was witnessed in the area after the protesters forced shopkeepers to keep shutters down. However, the shops were opened after the protesters left the area.

Chaudhary Yashpal said that they are demanding action against the police personnel who had forcibly cremated the woman’s body in the middle of the night. He said that they have not forced anyone to shut shop and only requested shopkeepers to come forward for the cause.

Members of Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj led by national director Naresh Dhingan marched towards Mini Secretariat and handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma seeking registration of a murder case against police personnel for cremating the woman’s body without the consent of her parents.

Member of Bhartiya Valmiki Teerath Shrine board and chief of Bhartiya Valmiki Sewa Dal Surinder Kalyan chided the Uttar Pradesh government on the matter. Protesters also staged a protest at Bharat Nagar chowk and handed over a memorandum to the additional deputy commissioner seeking action against the police personnel.

Kalyan said that atrocities on Dalits have increased under the Yogi Adityanath government regime.

Members of Shiv Sena Hindustan staged a protest outside the BJP office near Clock Tower. Led by party’s spokesperson (Punjab) Chandarkant Chaddha, protesters burnt the effigy of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Chadha said that the UP government has failed in maintaining the law and order situation in the state.

The district unit of Aam Aadmi Party organised a candle march in the Basti Jodhewal area seeking capital punishment for the accused.