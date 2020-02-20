HC allows police to quiz bookie Sanjeev Chawla in connection with match-fixing case

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:52 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the Delhi Police to interrogate alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla inside the Tihar jail complex till February 28, after he had moved the court challenging the 12-day police remand granted by a trial court in connection with a match-fixing case involving late South African cricketer Hansie Cronje.

Justice Anu Malhotra said Chawla cannot be taken out of the Tihar jail complex, except if permission is granted by the court while also stating that no further interrogation will be allowed after February 28 — the day he completes 15 days of arrest.

“The investigating agency shall however take care to ensure that the petitioner is treated with dignity during the investigation and interrogation conducted…..Furthermore the Superintendent jail shall adhere to the Letter of Assurances dated February 28, 2017, September 22, 2017 and June 11, 2018 as issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India in letter and spirit,” the court said in its 76-page judgment.

The verdict came while hearing the plea by Chawla where he had contended that he cannot be kept in police custody as the Indian government had brought him back to face a trial, and not for further investigation.

Represented by senior counsel advocate Vikas Pahwa, Chawla had contended that the charge sheet was filed in 2013 and there is nothing more to investigate in the case. He contended that in all the letters of assurances, it had been stated that the investigation was complete and the charge sheet filed.

On Wednesday, additional solicitor general (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, had assured the court that all the terms and clauses of the letters of assurances would be followed in letter and spirit and that Chawla would not be taken out of the Tihar jail complex without the court’s permission.

He had also assured the court that there would be no investigation or interrogation in connection with any other offences, except the case in hand.

Terming the assurances to be “solemn” and an undertaking of the Centre, the court modified the remand order of the city court dated February 13.

“The Investigating Agency may utilize the technology of video conferencing as submitted by the ASG for conducting the investigation and interrogation…” the court said.

Chawla was extradited and brought to India on February 13. Police have named him as the main accused in the 2000 cricket match-fixing case. In their charge sheet, the police have submitted intercepted telephone conversation that Chawla had with Cronje, while conspiring to fix matches.