HC seeks reply in petition challenging raid on Jauhar varsity

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:45 IST

The Allahabad high Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a counter affidavit (reply) within four weeks in response to a writ petition alleging an arbitrary police raid on the Rampur-based Mohammad Ail Jauhar University.

Hearing a petition filed by the university registrar, a division bench comprising justice Shashi Kant Gupta and justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery directed listing the case after four weeks for hearing. The petitioner alleged that the police entered the university premises without a search warrant and destroyed several things and also arrested some employees too.

The stand of the state government was that the raid by the police was conducted on the university after the registration of an FIR. It was alleged in the FIR that the university was involved in the theft of valuable books from an ancient Islamic institution in Rampur. The police acted in the case after taking requisite permission from the relevant judicial magistrate.

Earlier, on August 1, 2019, the court, after hearing counsel for various parties, had asked the additional advocate general to seek state’s “instructions” in the matter and apprise the court with the details of the case.

The Rampur police had lodged a criminal case against university authorities on June 16, 2019, on a complaint by the principal of 250-year-old Rampur-based Oriental College, earlier known as Madrasa Aliya that over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Jauhar University was founded by Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 20:45 IST