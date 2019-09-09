Head constable found murdered in Rohtak

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:41 IST

A 29-year-old head constable, deputed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Rohtak, was found murdered at an apartment in Majri village, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Bajghera village in Gurugram, and he was posted at Faridabad.

Rohtak police spokesman said it appears that he had indulged in a fight with someone on Saturday night, who hit him with a bottle or a brick.

“Forensic experts have collected evidences from the spot and we are ascertaining the facts. His body was handed over to his family members after conducting postmortem at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS),” he said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:41 IST