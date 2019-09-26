Heads roll in Mohali police as drug peddlers get bail due to delay in chargesheet

cities

Sep 26, 2019

A day after four drug peddlers were granted bail owing to the Mohali police’s failure to file the chargesheet within the stipulated period of time, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) has cracked the whip on officials concerned.

Taking note of the “serious lapse”, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), ordered a departmental inquiry against the station house officer (SHO) concerned and placed the investigation officer (IO) under suspension.

HT reported on Wednesday how four men nabbed with 10kg opium in Mohali in March this year were granted bail by a local court, 185 days after their arrest.

The policemen in the line of fire are DSP (City) Ramandeep Singh, Phase 8 SHO Jagdeep Singh and IO sub-inspector Vilayati Ram.

“The IO has been suspended for dereliction of duty while the senior officers will have to explain their supervisory failure,” said Chahal. “We are committed to fight against drugs and will not tolerate any lapse in this regard.”

Sources in the police department said the delay was caused as the IO was sent to the police lines, while acting on another complaint against him, and he failed to handover the case details to his successor.

Meanwhile, the department, as part of the damage control, is preparing the challan against the drug peddlers that it aims to file within this week.

Chargesheet not filed within 180 days

Additional district and sessions judge Rajnish Garg, considering the lapse on the part of police to file the chargesheet, on Tuesday granted bail to Gurmit Singh, Satinderjit Singh, both residents of Fatehgarh Sahib, Kirpal Singh from Ropar and Amrinder Kumar, alias Chottu, a native of Bihar, against Rs 50,000 bonds each.

The chargesheet in NDPS cases has to be filed within 180 days.

The four were in an SUV when they were signalled to stop for checking at a naka near Lambia village on March 23.

They tried to escape, but were arrested after a brief chase. Police recovered 10kg opium from them.

The four had claimed they brought the opium from Gurdeep Singh, who runs a dhaba on the Lucknow-Muzaffarpur road near Muzaffarpur. Gurdeep Singh is a native of Kurali. The four suspects had to deliver it to one Kaka Singh in Mohali. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Phase 8 police station.

HC has put onus on DSPs

The Punjab and Haryana high court through repeated orders has directed the police to check unwarranted delay in presentation of the challan, particularly in drug cases. The court has noted that the delay gives “the accused an indefeasible right to get bail”.

In January this year, the HC had ordered that the DSP concerned shall personally monitor all cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to plug the loopholes during the course of investigation to increase the conviction rate.

