Heavy rain lashes Himachal, more likely for next three days

Heavy rain lashes Himachal, more likely for next three days

Minimum temperatures were normal in the state while maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT File)
         

Heavy rainfall lashed isolated places of Himachal Pradesh and light to moderate rain was witnessed in other parts of the state on Thursday. The state meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for middle hills for July 10 and for lower and middle hills of the state for July 11 and 12.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till July 15.

Shimla district’s Jubbar Hatti recorded 40.0 mm rain followed by Nadaun in Hamirpur district and Una which witnessed 18.0mm rain. Besides, Manali received 17.0mm rain, Sujanpur Tira 16.0mm and Shimla received 8.9mm rain.

Minimum temperatures were normal in the state while maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.7°C and 15.8°C in Kufri. Manali recorded 20.0°C maximum temperature and Dalhousie in Chamba district 21.9°C. Maximum temperature in Dharamshala was 30.8°C, Solan 31.0°C, Bilaspur 33.5°C, Hamirpur 33.2°C and Nahan 29.1°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 26.0°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 10.6°C while Una was the hottest place at 34.8°C.

