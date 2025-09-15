Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 12:18 am IST

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away

Hyderabad, Sept 14 At least two persons were feared washed away in a nala here as heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Sunday evening, causing water-logging on the roads and traffic snarls at different places in the city.

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away

The incident occurred as heavy rainfall caused a surge of waters in Afzalsagar at around 8.30 pm, police said.

"Due to heavy rains two persons were washed away in the nala. A search operation has been launched. So far they have not been found," Assistant Commissioner of Police B Kishan Kumar told PTI Videos. Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad received the highest 124 mm of rainfall, followed by MCH Colony, Library Building 118.5 mm and 114.3 mm in Jawahar Nagar Community Hall, both in Musheerabad between 8.30 am and 11 pm, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The downpour led to waterlogging and overflowing of roads at different places, even as the city's disaster management personnel, traffic police and civic teams cleared water-logged areas and ensured smooth traffic flow.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, in a post on 'X' said, "Personally overseeing the situation at the command control centre, Banjara Hills Road No 12, where heavy rainwater has caused waterlogging. @GHMCOnline & @Comm_HYDRAA teams are actively diverting water and managing traffic rerouting. Directed officials to use a couple of more motors to clear water swiftly."

The Met Centre of IMD here warned that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts from 08.30 pm on Sunday to 08.30 am on September 15. It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts during the same period.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away
