Helmetless teen on scooter killed in crash with car at Pinjore

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:08 IST

A 16-year-old boy was killed while his friend of the same age was injured seriously after a rashly driven car hit the scooty they were riding on in the Amravati Enclave, Pinjore, on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Krish Poddar, a resident of Amravati Enclave and a Class 11 student of a private school in Pinjore. The injured Rishit Attri, 16, also studies in Class 11 in a school in the enclave.

Police said Krish’s father Ajay Poddar is a deputy vice-chancellor (V-C) at a university in South Africa, while Rishit’s father is a Mohali-based businessman.

In a police complaint, Rishit’s father Umesh Attri submitted that, on Sunday evening, his son had left home on a Mahindra Gusto scooty with his friend Krish for the Amravati City Centre. Attri told the police that Rishit was driving the scooty. He said he also left home for evening walk and was just behind them.

“As soon as I reached a bus stop near the junior wing of the Amravati Vidyalaya, a rashly driven Maruti Swift car coming from the Chokhi Dhani side, after overtaking another car, collided with the scooty head-on,” he told the police.

Pinjore station house officer (SHO) inspector Yashdeep Singh said, “Both of them suffered severe head injuries as they were not wearing helmets.”

He said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in the enclave but, as their condition deteriorated, they were taken to a private hospital in Sector 21, where Krish was declared brought dead while Rishit was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and was critical.

Amravati police post in-charge sub-inspector Surender Kumar said, “The car driver, identified as Deepak Mor of Gohana, Sonepat, fled the spot after leaving the vehicle. However, he was later arrested,” he added.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Asked about any action against parents or owner of the scooty being driven by minor Rishit, the SHO said, “The investigating official is going through all aspects. As per initial findings, the boy, driving the scooty, reportedly had a driving licence of vehicle without gear. However, both were helmetless. Action will be taken accordingly.”

