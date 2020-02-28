Hi-tech vehicles nab 3,500 traffic violators

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:52 IST

Two hi-tech traffic surveillance vehicles were launched in December 2019 and the Thane traffic police claimed they have caught 3,500 violators in the past three months.

Two such surveillance vehicles, equipped with speedometers, breathalyser, tintometer device and cameras, patrol along highways between Thane and Badlapur.

According to traffic officers, the vehicles help them nab motorists speeding on highways.

“The vehicles have speed gun technology, which can scan around 300 metres. We have noticed that motorists slow down after spotting the vehicles deployed on the highways,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane.

“Vehicles which have fancy number plates and motorists driving without helmet or seatbelt are given an e-challan. The vehicles capture the image of the violation and we take immediate action, without any argument between traffic personnel and motorists,” added Kale.

Traffic officials said speeding is one of the common violations. “Since the hi-tech vehicles have been deployed, it has nabbed many violators on major highways in Thane,” said Kale.

Thane traffic department has four divisions — Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar.

It records between 60,000 and 70,000 cases of traffic violators every month.

After the surveillance vehicles were launched, around 1,400 more cases are registered.

“Around 1,000 motorists are caught for speed violation every month. The two surveillance vehicles cover highways from Thane to Badlapur. Each of the vehicles has a team of three traffic personnel,” said an official from Thane traffic department.