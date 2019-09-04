High court orders action against illegal diaries

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:02 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to take action against illegal dairies operating in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of a bunch of pleas after the government’s additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose informed the court about the action being taken against illegal dairies.

In an affidavit filed by the Delhi government’s animal husbandry department, the court was told that the local bodies had taken prompt action, including impounding and fining stray cattle, in the last eight months. The affidavit said that from January 1 to August 15, local bodies had sent 6,723 stray cattle to Gaushalas (cattle shelter).

He told the court that 215 dairies had been sealed and 1,365 prosecuted by local bodies under provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC), Act 1957.

The reply said Rs 6, 48, 970 fine had been imposed on defaulting units and individuals. It said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed an environmental compensation ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh on 41 dairies between July 4 and August 15.

Ghose told the court licences had been issued to 58 dairies in the north corporation areas, 38 in south and 1 in East between January 1 and August 15, 2019. He said electricity and water connections to illegal dairies were disconnected and such premises sealed.

He said 3,347 stray cattle had been impounded and ear-tagged by south MCD, 2,684 by north MCD and 629 cattle by the east MCD.

Following the submissions, the bench disposed of a bunch of pleas, including one by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, contending that the animals were being subjected to cruelty by the dairies.

