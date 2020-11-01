e-paper
High fatality rate a concern as Panchkula fears second Covid wave in festive season

High fatality rate a concern as Panchkula fears second Covid wave in festive season

The district’s fatality rate stands at 1.59%, while the state average is 1.06% and the national is 1.49%

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:30 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
         

The high Covid fatality rate in Panchkula, when compared to Haryana, remains a concern for the district health authorities, which are fearing a second wave of infection during the ongoing festive season.

The fatality rate stands at 1.59%, while the state average is 1.06% and the national is 1.49%.

Even in the last week’s weekly Covid-19 status report (till October 25), Panchkula (1.6%) had second-highest fatality rate among districts, after Fatehabad and Jind (1.9%).

Panchkula recorded only two deaths till July 31 after the first infection was reported in March. While 18 people died in August, September saw a surge in both cases and deaths, with 66 casualties reported. It was followed by 27 deaths in October. Another fatality reported on Sunday (November 1) has taken the toll to 114.

“Panchkula’s fatality rate has been pretty high as compared to other districts, but we are working to contain it,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon.

Dr Kaur cited the absence of a medical college in close proximity as one of the main reasons. “We have tied up with the Maulana medical college, but it is not suitable for emergency cases as it is too far from Panchkula. Also during the pandemic, Chandigarh stopped taking patients from Haryana.”

The health department coordinated with three tertiary level private hospitals in the city and got readied 61 ICU beds for emergency. Also, 15 ICU beds were arranged at the civil hospital, Sector 6, which had none before the pandemic.

“We got 15 ICU beds, but did not have experts for tertiary (critical) care. As there is no medical college in the city and private hospitals got overburdened with patients from across the region, we were left struggling for beds on some days,” said Dr Kaur.

12 more ICU beds added

With festive season posing the danger of second wave, the health department is on its toes.

“We have added 12 more ICU beds at the civil hospital and are planning to speak to the PGIMER to take referrals in case of any emergency,” said Dr Kaur, adding that now the staff is more skilled.

Also, the stress is on sensitising people and conducting home-to-home surveys to identify symptomatic cases. “Early admission and treatment will be the key to prevent any second wave. With the support of tertiary care hospitals, we will try our best to contain fatalities,” said the civil surgeon.

Stating that the pandemic has come as a wake-up call, Dr Kaur said Panchkula needs at least two more hospitals to cater to its increasing population.

