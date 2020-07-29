Himachal CM rules out complete lockdown

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:02 IST

Chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said he had no plans to impose complete lockdown in the state.

The CM said, “Unlock 3.0 will be implemented in the state shortly. Lockdown will continue only in containment zones. The government will be stricter in the areas where Covid-19 cases are on the rise.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised at Hotel Peterhoff to felicitate the new BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap.

“How can there be a lockdown when the nation is implementing lockdown 3.0,” said Thakur.

The CM admitted that the state had suffered huge economic losses due to the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has put financial burden on everyone. We all need to share the burden. There are certain decision that my government had to take with a heavy heart and the state has suffered huge losses.” said Thakur.

He also cautioned against complacency. “People have become complacent while we need to take more careful as the virus is peaking,” said the CM.

He also lauded party workers and former state party president Rajeev Bindal for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Taking a hit at non-BJP ruled states, he said, “There are certain states who have slashed the salaries of government employees. So far this situation has not emerged in Himachal,” he said.

He also described the PMs tenure as ‘historic’ and called his leadership ‘strongest’.

KASHYAP TAKES REINS OF HP BJP

Kashyap on Wednesday officially took over the reins of the saffron party at the party headquarters in Shimla. Kashyap assumed his office in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Kashyap, a former armyman, said Indian Air force is the 15th party chief. He is the first Himachal chief from the schedule caste category.

Nahan legislator Rajeev Bindal who stepped down after his name was dragged into a health scam controversy lauded the party high command for selection of Kashyap as the new party chief.

Bindal highlighted his achievements during his short stint as party chief. He said that he held 682 virtual rallies in the state during the lockdown to hold dialogue with party workers.