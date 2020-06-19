e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal govt allows free movement of army, paramilitary

Himachal govt allows free movement of army, paramilitary

The members of the armed forces and the central paramilitary forces, coming to the state or crossing the state to join back their duties, can enter or pass on their official ID without the requirement of an e-pass/permit.

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image )
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed unrestricted movement of the Indian Army and the central paramilitary forces through the state, as per an order issued by chief secretary Anil Khachi late on Thursday.

“The members of the armed forces and the central paramilitary forces, coming to the state or crossing the state to join back their duties, can enter or pass on their official ID without the requirement of an e-pass/permit,” the order states.

The movement on Indo-China border has increased since the Chinese aggression on the Indian Territory, which resulted in a violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan valley where 20 soldiers were killed.

Most ground movement of the armed forces towards the Ladakh border takes place through Chandigarh-Manali-Leh highway. Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti districts of Himachal also share a long border with China.

The army and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have restricted the movement of people in high hills and additional army units are being moved to the mountainous terrain along the international border.

top news
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
How violet ink became colour for marking Rajya Sabha votes
How violet ink became colour for marking Rajya Sabha votes
PM Modi’s all-party meet over border tensions with China underway
PM Modi’s all-party meet over border tensions with China underway
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In