Himachal govt orders removal of hooters from VIP vehicles

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 15:08 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government has directed the removal of hooters and sirens from all its vehicles.

The general administration department issued the directions two months after the Himachal Pradesh high court asked the government to check the misuse of hooters fitted on vehicles of dignitaries, including ministers and bureaucrats.

Hearing a petition by the bar association representing advocates in the high court, justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary and justice Jyotsana Rewal Dua had given the government four weeks to reply on the use of multi-toned horns being used on vehicles of VIPs.

The petition had come up for hearing on September 24.

The petitioner said that the use of multi-toned horns other than those allowed under motor vehicle rules should be declared illegal.

Members of the High Court Bar Association took up the matter at the general house meeting on July 25 and a resolution was passed to file the petition. “There is blatant misuse of multi-toned horns by persons occupying important public positions in the government or people who assume themselves as important, contrary to the law of the land, to coerce their way out from traffic,” the petition said.

“Such horns not only cause annoyance to the public at large but also pose a traffic hazard. Vehicles carrying important persons have been involved in major accidents,” it said.

Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, prohibits the use of multi-toned horns and sirens except for certain categories of vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades and vehicles carrying construction equipment, said senior advocate Rajnish Manikatla.