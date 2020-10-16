e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal logs 219 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Himachal logs 219 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

There are 2,642 active cases in the state whereas 15,589 patients have recovered.

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 219 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 18,522.

Besides this, the death toll mounted to 257 with two more patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 43 were reported in Mandi, 42 in Shimla, 26 in Kullu, 24 each in Kinnaur and Bilaspur, 18 in Kangra, 14 in Hamirpur, 9 in Sirmaur, 8 in Hamirpur, 7 in Solan and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

One fatality each was reported in Hamirpur and Kangra.

There are 2,642 active cases in the state whereas 15,589 patients have recovered. The state also clocked 219 recoveries today.

Solan remains the worst-hit district with 3,405 cases. It is followed by Kangra with 2,739 cases. Mandi has 2,281 infections, Sirmaur has 2,077, Shimla 1,887, Una 1,448, Bilaspur 1,101, Hamirpur 1,073, Chamba 1,021, Kullu 984, Lahaul-Spiti 270 and Kinnaur 236.

