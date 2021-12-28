Himachal logs 242 fresh Covid cases

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:56 IST

Himachal Pradesh registered 242 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the state’s case tally to 54,680 while the death toll rose to 909 as two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 56 were reported in Solan, 54 in Kangra, 42 in Shimla, 41 in Hamirpur, 13 in Mandi, 10 in Bilaspur, eight each in Chamba and Una, five in Kinnaur, two each in Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur and one in Kullu.

The active cases have come down to 3,680 and recoveries have reached 50,044 after 394 more people were cured of the disease. The covid recovery rate is at 91.5%.

Shimla is the worst hit district with its case tally nearing the 10,000-mark. Till date, the district has recorded 9,973 cases, followed by Mandi at 9,574 and Kangra at 7,624. Solan has 6,352 cases, Kullu 4,346, Sirmaur 3,134, Bilaspur 2,822, Chamba 2,812, Hamirpur 2,810, Kinnaur 1,310, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,230.