e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Himachal receives first snowfall of New Year

Himachal receives first snowfall of New Year

A yellow warning for heavy snowfall on January 5 has also been issued for higher, middle and lower hills of the state.

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Tourists take a stroll at The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday.  
Tourists take a stroll at The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday.  (Deepak Sansta)
         

Himachal Pradesh received New Year’s first snowfall as its higher reaches donned white mantle on Saturday. Rainfall was also witnessed in middle and lower hills of the state.

Light snowfall occurred in Lahaul-Spiti and higher reaches of Kullu district, including Solang, while light showers were witnessed in Shimla, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Dalhousie, Bilaspur and Kasauli. However, no appreciable changes were witnessed in the minimum and maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours.

The state meteorological department has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the lower hills and plains for January 3 and 4. A yellow warning for heavy snowfall on January 5 has also been issued for higher, middle and lower hills of the state.

Meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snowfall and rainfall will continue throughout the state till January 5. The weather will remain dry throughout the state on January 6 and 7 while snowfall and rainfall will be witnessed on January 8.

Minimum temperature in Shimla on Saturday was 5.1°C while prominent tourist destinations including Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minus 1.4°C, 3.2°C, 4.1°C and 2.6°C minimum temperatures respectively.

Una recorded minimum temperature of 2.5°C, while it was 2.2°C in Solan, 5°C in Bilaspur, 4.4°C in Hamirpur, 7.1°C in Nahan, 2°C in Mandi and minus 0.8°C in Kalpa.

Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul-Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7.3°C minimum temperature.

top news
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew in 13 urban districts
Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew in 13 urban districts
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
‘Current Pakistan pacers are 17-18 years on paper but are 27-28 in reality’
‘Current Pakistan pacers are 17-18 years on paper but are 27-28 in reality’
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In