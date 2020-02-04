Hindon embankment damaged at seven points to gain entry to floodplains

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:30 IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority, during an inspection, found that people have damaged the embankment of river Hindon to gain illegal excess to the floodplain area. The authority is likely to issue notices to people involved and also take legal action in the matter, officials said.

The authority conducted an inspection after complaints that the land mafia was damaging the embankment road in order to develop illegal entry points into the floodplain of the river. Officials said after damaging the embankment, these land mafia start developing illegal housing projects on the floodplains, thereby damaging the flora and fauna of the floodplain and polluting the river.

“We have just started the inspection to ascertain who is damaging the embankment road. We have inspected a 2km stretch that falls in Sorkha village. The stretch begins from Parthala Chowk and at the periphery of Sorkha village periphery. On this 2km stretch, we found that people have damaged the road at seven points and developed illegal roads to reach to the floodplain area. We are taking strict action in this matter,” Santosh Upadhyay, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

The authority said it will identify these people and start legal action.

“We will issue notices to these people and then act accordingly against each one. Damaging the embankment is risky as it can cause floods during the rainy season. Apart from this, the illegal roads into the floodplain will pollute the floodplain that recharges the groundwater of the city,” Upadhayay said.

The authority started the inspections to identify the illegal construction and stop it.

“We have started the drive from Sorkha to stop the illegal construction. We aim to inspect the 17km stretch that starts from Chhajarsi and ends at Momnathal, where the Hindon merges with the Yamuna. The land mafia has been developing illegal houses on the floodplains. The authority wants to stop the construction of new houses so that the remaining patches of the Hindon floodplain can be protected,” another Noida authority official, not authorised to talk to media, said.