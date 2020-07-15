Hinjewadi IT Park firms provide accommodation to employees during lockdown

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:22 IST

Pune: Many IT companies in Hinjewadi have proved campus accommodation to staff during the 10-day lockdown.

The firms working with 33 per cent staff were given permission to resume work during the lockdown period announced by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

“We are backend staff so need to be present in person at the workplace. The firm provided housing at the campus from day one of lockdown, including cafeteria facility,” said Pallav Sindh, an employee of Infosys.

Around 300-400 employees are staying at Infosys company campus.

“During the first two months of lockdown, we had made housing arrangements for our employee at the company and it turned out to be a beneficial move for the company. Hence, we decided to continue it during the 10-day lockdown period,” said a spokesperson of Infosys.

Many companies have allowed employee the work from home facility.

“I am working from home and will not go to work for the next eight days. After the 10-day lockdown ends, I will resume going to office,” said Asif Ali from Infosys.

IT staff allowed petrol facility

“Most of the petrol companies are giving fuel to IT employees after checking their employee card. Companies have provided application on letter heads as well to the employees,” said a member of Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA), on request of anonymity.

HIA has received no complaints from employees in the first two days of lockdown.

“Administration is supporting IT people and they are not facing any trouble from the traffic police as well. IT companies are only calling staff who cannot work from home while others have been told to work from their respective residences,” said a member of HIA.