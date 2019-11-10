Holiday in Chandigarh, Punjab on November 11

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 22:00 IST

On account of the 550th Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak, November 11 will be observed as a holiday in all government offices, boards, corporations and institutions under Chandigarh administration and Punjab government. The UT administration has also decided to keep both private as well as government schools closed in view of the celebrations. Panjab University has also announced a holiday. While the offices will be closed in Punjab and Chandigarh, those in Haryana will remain open.