Home / Cities / Home surveys help detect 25.69% of Covid-19 positive cases in Pune

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 23:05 IST
PUNE Data published by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has revealed that of the 1,518 positive persons in the city as of April 30, 42.2 % (642) were cases identified through first contact tracing of the positive patients.

Home surveys helped in the detection of 390 cases (25.69%) while 10% cases (152) were detected through mobile ambulances. People with foreign travel history accounted for just 1.2% (19) of the cases; 0.3% (5) through flu clinics set up by the PMC and 20.42% (310) through other sources.

About 16 per cent (246) of the positive patients were traced to the Nizamuddin Markaj event in Delhi or were their close contacts or sub-contacts.This event emerged as a hotspot after multiple attendees tested positive across the country.

As per the data, only 1.2 percent or 19 positive patients had a foreign travel history for the infection which originally came from outside the country.

Younger age group now most affected

While earlier maximum number of cases were being reported from an age group of 31-40, the bar of most infected age group has now shifted to the 20-30 age group. Out of the 1518 cases reported, 291 are from the age group of 20-30, while as of April 25, the age group of 30-40 age group was the most infected, currently the latter age group has 283 positive cases. Most deaths, 24 out of 85, have been recorded in the age group of 50-60.

