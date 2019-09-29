Homeless man crushed under SUV on Minto Road, driver arrested

delhi

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:34 IST

New Delhi

A homeless man sleeping on a pavement was crushed under an SUV on Minto Road during the early hours of Sunday. Police have arrested the driver of the car.

According to the police, the driver of the Innova car, headed towards Connaught Place, lost balance and the car overturned after hitting a divider on the Minto Road. A homeless man sleeping on the pavement came under the car and was badly injured. Passersby and witnesses informed the police.

A police team reached the spot rushed the man to hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. Police said they did not find any documents with the man that could help identify him.

“Prem, who was driving the car, was arrested for rash driving and for causing death due to negligence. The incident is being probed further,” said the officer who did not wish to be named.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 21:37 IST