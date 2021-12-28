e-paper
Home / Cities / Hooda expresses concern over rise in farmer deaths

Hooda expresses concern over rise in farmer deaths

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday, expressed concerns over rise in farmer deaths during the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Hooda said over 40 farmers have sacrificed their lives amid the ongoing agitation against Centre’s three farm laws but the Centre is still silent on the issue.

“Centre should hold dialogue with farmers and end the stir by accepting their demands. Farmers are sitting at Delhi border for valid demands for nearly a month,” he added.

He said that his party wants to bring a non-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the assembly.

“The government has lost trust of public and its legislators. Every section of the state’s population is on streets against the government and many independent MLAs have withdrawn their support from it. Many JJP MLAs have openly come in support of farmers,” he said.

Hooda added that if the motion of non-confidence comes in the assembly, even the government’s alliance partners will vote against the government.

“But still the CM says that there is no need to call a special session of the assembly as the Opposition does not have any specific issues. The CM dismissing this demand indicates that he himself does not trust his government and MLAs,” he added.

