'How can 15 students decide': Delhi HC junks plea seeking to defer NEET-UG
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea.
The high court, which held there was no merit in the petition, said as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them.
“You can't be making representations and then come before this court just days before the exams... How can 15 students decide whether the exam should be postponed or not? You were aware of these things in April. These kinds of petitions should be discouraged,” Justice Sanjeev Narula said.
The high court added that if such matters are filed in the future, it will not shy away from imposing costs.
The plea had also sought that “NEET-UG Phase 2” be conducted by the authorities after considering the “huge distance” at which certain examination centres are located for certain aspirants when the nation is facing “the current grave situation caused by floods”.
The petitioners, who seek to set aside the entrance test scheduled for undergraduate medical and dental courses, said that a fresh notification rescheduling the examination date should be issued by the authorities after addressing their grievances. "
The petition had also sought to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022.
The petitioners had also sought the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism to decide within a time-bound manner all the complaints and grievances raised in respect of the examination.
-
MP official says voting right, democracy ‘biggest mistake’; govt orders transfer
According to news agency PTI, a group of employees went to apprise Shivpuri ADM Umesh Shukla on Tuesday of their inability to vote owing to shortage of ballot papers. They also requested him to make sure they are able to exercise their right to do so. Then, Shukla - as seen and heard in the video - asks the group how they might be harmed if their names were not included.
-
Delhi court asks for CCTV footage after Sharjeel Imam claims assault in Tihar
A Delhi court on Thursday asked for CCTV camera footage of a Tihar Jail cell on a plea filed by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam alleging assault in the cell where he is lodged in an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional session judge Amitabh Rawat also asked the duty register of jail sevadar to be present before the court during the next hearing on July 20.
-
Blockchain hackathon to be held in Bengaluru
A two-day blockchain hackathon, 'Building Future Cities', will be held here from August 5. The hackathon is organised by Crypto investing app CoinSwitch, in association with 'Startup Karnataka', a Karnataka Government initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangaluru South). It is also supported by Sequoia India. The winners will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs three lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs six lakh.
-
Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus rams into hillside in Mandi district
Ten passengers were injured when a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus rammed into the hillside at Jangla in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Also read: Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5% The bus was on its way from ManMandi Rewalsar, which is 25km away. “All injured were taken to the civil hospital at Rewalsar,” Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said.
-
Maharashtra reduces petrol prices by ₹5 per litre, diesel by ₹3 per litre
In a major relief to commuters, the Maharashtra government on Thursday reduced the VAT (Value Added Tax) on fuel prices thereby slashing petrol and diesel price by ₹5 and ₹3 respectively. After the reduction, petrol will now be sold for ₹111.35 per litre while diesel will be sold for ₹97.28 per litre. The decision will also provide relief from inflation because it will help in reducing transport cost of the goods, Chief minister Eknath Shinde added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics