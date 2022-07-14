'How can 15 students decide': Delhi HC junks plea seeking to defer NEET-UG

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea.

The high court, which held there was no merit in the petition, said as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them.

“You can't be making representations and then come before this court just days before the exams... How can 15 students decide whether the exam should be postponed or not? You were aware of these things in April. These kinds of petitions should be discouraged,” Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The high court added that if such matters are filed in the future, it will not shy away from imposing costs.

The plea had also sought that “NEET-UG Phase 2” be conducted by the authorities after considering the “huge distance” at which certain examination centres are located for certain aspirants when the nation is facing “the current grave situation caused by floods”.

The petitioners, who seek to set aside the entrance test scheduled for undergraduate medical and dental courses, said that a fresh notification rescheduling the examination date should be issued by the authorities after addressing their grievances. "

The petition had also sought to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022.

The petitioners had also sought the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism to decide within a time-bound manner all the complaints and grievances raised in respect of the examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON