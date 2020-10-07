e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP Congress chief leads tractor march to protest against farm bills

HP Congress chief leads tractor march to protest against farm bills

Rathore termed the bills passed by the Centre as ‘anti-farmer’.

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

The Kangra District Congress Committee (DCC) on Wednesday held a protest against the new farm bills enacted by the Centre. Led by state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, protesters took out a march on tractors and foot from Industrial Training Institute to the sub-divisional magistrate’s office.

Kangra DCC president Ajay Mahajan, former minister Sudhir Sharma, former MP Chaudhary Chandra Kumar, Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal, former MLAs Sanjay Ratna, Jagjivan Pal, Rajvindra Goma, Kishori Lal, District Congress treasurer Karn Pathania and Dharamshala mayor Devendra Jaggi participated in the demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, Rathore termed the bills passed by the Centre as ‘anti-farmer’.

He alleged that the new laws were meant to benefit the corporate.

“The state government is also implementing anti-people decisions on the lines of the Centre,” said Rathore adding that people of will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the elections.

He said that in 2022, Congress would free the state from BJP’s misrule.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Mahajan said that the Centre has brought ‘black laws’ against farmers.

He said that anger was brewing up against the Centre among the farmer community. He also raked up the Hathras incident to hit at the central government.

All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma said that farmers will be hit adversely hit by the new farm laws.

“It is feared that this may eventually lead to the end of the minimum support price (MSP)-based procurement system and lead to increased exploitation by private companies,” he said.

Sharma said that its negative results were already visible as the prices of maize and rice have fallen after the laws came into effect.

State Congress general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania said that the bills were passed in haste that too amid the Covid-19 pandemic and were intended to benefit the corporate houses.

top news
J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Karn removes Nitish Rana, KKR struggle
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Karn removes Nitish Rana, KKR struggle
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris all set to face off in vice presidential debate: What to expect
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris all set to face off in vice presidential debate: What to expect
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In