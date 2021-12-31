HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary hospitalised after difficulty in breathing

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:03 IST

Minister for social justice and empowerment Sarveen Chaudhary has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, after difficulty in breathing.

“Dear people of the state, I got my health checkup conducted at IGMC today after difficulty in breathing. Doctors have conducted some tests and I have been admitted to the hospital for a few days,” Chaudhary wrote on her Facebook page.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said that the minister’s condition was stable and she will remain under observation for a few days.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj visited Chaudhary at the hospital to enquire about her health.

Chaudhary, a four-term legislator from the Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district, is the only woman minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet.