e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary hospitalised after difficulty in breathing

HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary hospitalised after difficulty in breathing

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said that the minister’s condition was stable and she will remain under observation for a few days.

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Sarveen Chaudhary
Sarveen Chaudhary (HT file)
         

Minister for social justice and empowerment Sarveen Chaudhary has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, after difficulty in breathing.

“Dear people of the state, I got my health checkup conducted at IGMC today after difficulty in breathing. Doctors have conducted some tests and I have been admitted to the hospital for a few days,” Chaudhary wrote on her Facebook page.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said that the minister’s condition was stable and she will remain under observation for a few days.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj visited Chaudhary at the hospital to enquire about her health.

Chaudhary, a four-term legislator from the Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district, is the only woman minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet.

top news
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Fireworks explode over empty streets in Sydney, Christchurch as 2020 slinks away into history
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In