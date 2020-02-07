e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / HP receives fresh snowfall; prediction of clear weather till Feb 12

HP receives fresh snowfall; prediction of clear weather till Feb 12

The state witnessed sub-zero temperatures as cold wave continued and affected six prominent towns of the state

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall on Friday. Light snowfall occurred in Narkanda and Sarahan in Shimla district, Pangi and Bharmour in Chamba district and in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The state witnessed sub-zero temperatures as cold wave continued and affected six prominent towns of the state. Weather was mostly cloudy in Shimla on Friday.

Precipitation occurred at isolated places throughout the state. Minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal while maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.

State meteorological department, director, Manmohan Singh, said “Weather will continue to remain clear till February 12 and the state is very likely to receive snowfall and rainfall on February 13.”

Shimla recorded -1.4 degree minimum temperature while Kufri, 14 kilometres away from Shimla, recorded -4.5 degree minimum temperature.

Minimum temperature in Manali, in Kullu district was -1.8 degree, Dharmashala recorded 3 degrees and Dalhousie in Chamba district recoded -1.2 degree minimum temperature.

Solan recorded 1degree, Bilaspur and Hamirpur witnessed 7.5 and 7.2 degrees minimum temperatures, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district witnessed 4cm snowfall and recorded -7.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state as it recorded -11.1 degree minimum temperature while Berthin in Bilaspur district being the hottest place in the state at 21 degrees maximum temperature.

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities