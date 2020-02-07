HP receives fresh snowfall; prediction of clear weather till Feb 12

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:09 IST

The higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall on Friday. Light snowfall occurred in Narkanda and Sarahan in Shimla district, Pangi and Bharmour in Chamba district and in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The state witnessed sub-zero temperatures as cold wave continued and affected six prominent towns of the state. Weather was mostly cloudy in Shimla on Friday.

Precipitation occurred at isolated places throughout the state. Minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal while maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.

State meteorological department, director, Manmohan Singh, said “Weather will continue to remain clear till February 12 and the state is very likely to receive snowfall and rainfall on February 13.”

Shimla recorded -1.4 degree minimum temperature while Kufri, 14 kilometres away from Shimla, recorded -4.5 degree minimum temperature.

Minimum temperature in Manali, in Kullu district was -1.8 degree, Dharmashala recorded 3 degrees and Dalhousie in Chamba district recoded -1.2 degree minimum temperature.

Solan recorded 1degree, Bilaspur and Hamirpur witnessed 7.5 and 7.2 degrees minimum temperatures, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district witnessed 4cm snowfall and recorded -7.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state as it recorded -11.1 degree minimum temperature while Berthin in Bilaspur district being the hottest place in the state at 21 degrees maximum temperature.