HP tax revenue collection on rise despite global slowdown: CM

Said Shimla and Baddi have emerged as best-performing districts showing an increase of ₹85 crore and ₹111 crore in revenue collection

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said despite overall global recession and slowdown, Himachal Pradesh government has succeeded in overall tax revenue collection and witnessed an increase of 17.2% till November 30, which was a healthy sign of economic growth of the state.

Jai Ram Thakur said, “This year (till November 30), total collection stood at ₹3,198 crore as compared to ₹2,727 crore last year, which is ₹471 crore more than the previous corresponding period.

He said Shimla and Baddi have emerged as best-performing districts showing an increase of ₹85 crore and ₹111 crore in revenue collection.

“Excise revenue has also showed an increase of 11% as compared to the last financial year,” he added.

The chief minister said goods and services tax (GST) revenue has increased by 24%. “This year’s collection is ₹2,315.63 crore, while last year, it was ₹1,859.07 crore,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has taken several steps to increase the revenue and tax collection. “We are regularly reviewing the tax revenue collection and taking necessary steps to keep the momentum going. Efforts are being made to increase the online registration of GST subscribers under GSTR-3B to 95%,” he added.

Jai Ram said to enforce the “destination principle” of GST as non enforcement as the same was causing loss of revenue to the state, he has taken up the issue with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “State government has also taken up the matter with Chandigarh administration to rationalise their taxes and levies on liquor so that the same were not prejudicial to Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

He said his government was also ensuring effective enforcement of GST in tourism, construction and hydro-electric projects.

