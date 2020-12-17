HPPSC announces tentative schedule for 21 exams to be conducted in 2021

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:54 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the tentative dates for various examinations, including Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) to be conducted in 2021.

The HPAS combined competitive preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on the last Sunday of May 2021 while the HPAS combined competitive mains examination is tentatively scheduled for first week of August 2021.

Secretary, HPPSC, Ashutosh Garg said the commission has issued tentative schedule of computer-based examinations for the upcoming months of 2021. The advance schedule of examinations has been issued so that prospective candidates can prepare timely course of action. “The tentative dates of examination are subject to availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Examinations for the posts of manager (general) in HP General Industries Corporation under the department of industries, HP works manager in HRTC under the department of transport, assistant professor (architecture) in the department of technical education, planning officer in the department of town and country planning, veterinary officer in the department of animal are tentatively scheduled for February, 2021 while examinations for the post of lecturer, Applied Science and Humanities (Polytechnic), English in the department of technical education, lecturer, Applied Science and Humanities (Polytechnic) Mathematics in the department of technical education, lecturer, Applied Science and Humanities (Polytechnic) Chemistry in the department of technical education, lecturer, Computer Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education, lecturer, Electronics and Communication Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education are tentatively scheduled for March 2021.

Examination for the post of civil judge (preliminary) is tentatively scheduled for first Sunday of March 2021 while civil judge (mains) exam is tentatively scheduled for last week of March 2021. Examinations for the post of workshop superintendent (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education, lecturer, Mechanical Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education and lecturer, Automobile Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education will be held in April 2021.

Range Forest Officer (Preliminary) exam will be conducted during the second week of April, 2021 while Range Forest Officer (Mains) exam will be conducted during last week of June 2021. Besides, examinations for the posts of assistant engineer (civil and electrical) in the department of public works will be conducted in May, 2021.