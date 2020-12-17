e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HPPSC announces tentative schedule for 21 exams to be conducted in 2021

HPPSC announces tentative schedule for 21 exams to be conducted in 2021

The HPAS combined competitive preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on the last Sunday of May 2021 while the HPAS combined competitive mains examination is tentatively scheduled for first week of August 2021.

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the tentative dates for various examinations, including Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) to be conducted in 2021.

The HPAS combined competitive preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on the last Sunday of May 2021 while the HPAS combined competitive mains examination is tentatively scheduled for first week of August 2021.

Secretary, HPPSC, Ashutosh Garg said the commission has issued tentative schedule of computer-based examinations for the upcoming months of 2021. The advance schedule of examinations has been issued so that prospective candidates can prepare timely course of action. “The tentative dates of examination are subject to availability of venues and conducive conditions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Examinations for the posts of manager (general) in HP General Industries Corporation under the department of industries, HP works manager in HRTC under the department of transport, assistant professor (architecture) in the department of technical education, planning officer in the department of town and country planning, veterinary officer in the department of animal are tentatively scheduled for February, 2021 while examinations for the post of lecturer, Applied Science and Humanities (Polytechnic), English in the department of technical education, lecturer, Applied Science and Humanities (Polytechnic) Mathematics in the department of technical education, lecturer, Applied Science and Humanities (Polytechnic) Chemistry in the department of technical education, lecturer, Computer Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education, lecturer, Electronics and Communication Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education are tentatively scheduled for March 2021.

Examination for the post of civil judge (preliminary) is tentatively scheduled for first Sunday of March 2021 while civil judge (mains) exam is tentatively scheduled for last week of March 2021. Examinations for the post of workshop superintendent (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education, lecturer, Mechanical Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education and lecturer, Automobile Engineering (Polytechnic) in the department of technical education will be held in April 2021.

Range Forest Officer (Preliminary) exam will be conducted during the second week of April, 2021 while Range Forest Officer (Mains) exam will be conducted during last week of June 2021. Besides, examinations for the posts of assistant engineer (civil and electrical) in the department of public works will be conducted in May, 2021.

top news
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
US residents warned of severe snowstorm amid Covid-19 vaccination drive
US residents warned of severe snowstorm amid Covid-19 vaccination drive
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In