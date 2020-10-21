e-paper
Home / Cities / HPU row: Won’t let students’ voices be suppressed, says Cong MLA

HPU row: Won’t let students’ voices be suppressed, says Cong MLA

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday condemned the “misbehaviour” of police and Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) administration with the students saying that he will not let the latter’s voices be suppressed.

NSUI and other student organisations have been demanding the university administration to conduct entrance exams for admission in postgraduate courses. However, on Tuesday, the students and police clashed at the university campus when the former tried to meet the vice-chancellor.

While interacting with the media, the Congress MLA alleged that HPU had become an arena of RRS politics. He said qualification is being sidelined in the university today as it is operating under the orders being received from Nabha or Nagpur, which is unfortunate.

Criticising the state government, Vikramaditya said the BJP-regime also politicised the construction of Rohtang Tunnel when the Congress too had a huge contribution to the same, which cannot be forgotten.

The MLA continued that the BJP government was misleading the people by claiming to be working for the development of the state.

Vikramaditya asked the state government to show any five works that it had started in the state and completed.

