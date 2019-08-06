Hry Cong leaders support abrogation of Article 370

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:51 IST

ROHTAK Going against the party line, Haryana Congress leaders have supported the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

In a tweet, Congress working committee (CWC) member and former Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said the Article 370 had lost its relevance in the 21st century and it should be abolished.

“It is my opinion, Article 370 has no relevance in the 21st century and it should be revoked. It is also in the interest of the country’s unity and people of Jammu and Kashmir that are an integral part of the party. But it is the responsibility of the current government to execute this in an environment of peace and belief,” Hooda tweeted.

The Congress had opposed the related bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and its members created uproar at the time of its introduction.

Talking to HT, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhary, who supported the Centre’s move in the assembly on Monday, said she feels it should be implemented in a peaceful manner.

“I have always stood by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and our great soldiers. The government will now have to win the hearts of local residents. It should ensure that violence should not erupt in Jammu and Kashmir. I hope this move will bring prosperity and happiness to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” she said.

However, she added that the government should have taken the opposition parties in confidence before announcing the move.

Former Haryana minister Satpal Sangwan also supported the Centre’s decision.

“It should be implemented in accordance with provisions of the law and the Constitution of India. Now the government should interact with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and make efforts to normalise the situation so that the things can go smoothly,” he said while talking to the media in Dadri.

