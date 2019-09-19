Hunger strike: 2 unemployed ETT teachers ‘forcibly shifted’ to hospital by Sangrur police

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:23 IST

The police and civil administration forcibly shifted two members of ETT-TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union to the local civil hospital on the 7th day of their indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Avikesh Gupta and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satpal Sharma, accompanied by heavy police force, reached the protest site at the Sunam road where two men were on hunger strike and five members of the union had climbed atop a water tank.

As the police and civil administration tried to shift Jagwinder Singh, 25, and Harjit Singh, 30, the protesters, including women, opposed police ‘crackdown’.

They raised slogans against the Congress government and demanded jobs. The protesters who had climbed on the water tank threatened to jump from it.

However, the police rushed the duo to civil hospital where they were admitted.

Meanwhile, the police force was deployed near the water tank with proper arrangements to tackle any eventuality.

Meanwhile, over 100 unemployed teachers blocked the Sunam-Sangrur road.

Union president Deepak Kamboj alleged that the administration tried to thwart their protest by forcibly shifting the two protesters to hospital.

“They will not eat anything in hospital also and will continue their hunger strike till our demands are not met. We want jobs and the state government has failed to give employment to the youth,” he added.

Meanwhile, SDM Gupta said, “The two protesters were shifted to hospital in view of their critical health condition. Their sugar level was very low and they needed medical assistance.”

He added, “A meeting of the protesters has been fixed with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday.”

