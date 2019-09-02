Husband, in-laws poison woman for not bearing son

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:39 IST

A Kakka village resident, his mother and brother have been booked for pouring phenyl in the mouth of his wife allegedly for not bearing a male child, police said on Sunday.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The Meharban police have registered a first information report (FIR) against her husband Sunil Kumar, mother-in-law Ranjit Kaur and brother-in-law Rakesh Kumar.

The victim, Manjit Kaur, 30, said she had married Sunil in December 2014. “I have two daughters — Komalpreet Kaur, 4, and Gurnoor Kaur, 3. My husband and in-laws used to abuse me for not bearing a male child,” she told the police.

She said on August 29, Komalpreet was not well and they had taken her to a doctor.

“When we were returning, Komalpreet, who was sitting on the petrol tank of her father’s bike, got her hand stuck in the clutch and she started crying. Infuriated by her cries, my husband started scolding Komalpreet as soon as we reached home. When I objected, he and his family began to thrash me for not bearing a son,” Manjit said.

She alleged that on the instigation of her mother-in-law, her husband brought out phenyl. “While my mother-in-law and brother-in-law held my arms, Sunil poured phenyl in my mouth,” she said.

“On hearing my screams, our neighbour Chanchal came to my rescue and took me to a hospital,” Manjit told the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR against the trio has been registered under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts were on to arrest the accused, he added.

