Hyderabad physiotherapist’s death while paragliding in Kullu: Two booked

A day after the Hyderabad-based physiotherapist died in a paragliding accident in Shanag village, 3km from Manali, police have booked the paraglider pilot and the owner of the paragliding company on Sunday.

While police are tracing the owner of the company, Budhi Singh, a resident Shanag village, the pilot, Joginder, a resident of Lakhanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, is in hospital as he sustained injuries during the accident.

Lakka Chandrasekhar Reddy, who had gone to Kullu along with his three friends on a leisure trip, attempted paragliding around 2pm on Saturday.

“He took off from a hillock with the help of an operator, but their parachute snapped during landing. He dropped from at least 100ft and hit the ground resulting in severe injuries. The operator also suffered a fracture in his leg,” his friend Vishal, who accompanied Reddy in the trip, said.

His friends, with the help of locals, rushed Reddy to Lady Willingdon hospital in Manali, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His body was handed over to his family on Sunday after his sister, Uma Maheshwari, urged the government for providing ex-gratia and sought government’s help in taking his mortal remains to Hyderabad.

Uma said he was the sole breadwinner in the family.

Superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said a case has been registered against the two under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The crash occurred due to bad weather conditions and negligence of the pilot,” said the SP.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 22:57 IST