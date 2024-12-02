Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 26.76 °C Light rain December 4, 2024 27.09 °C Moderate rain December 5, 2024 23.58 °C Moderate rain December 6, 2024 25.01 °C Light rain December 7, 2024 28.12 °C Light rain December 8, 2024 28.06 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 26.72 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 2, 2024, is 26.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 28.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.47 °C and 28.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.