Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024
Dec 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 21, 2024, is 27.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.91 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 186.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.91 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 186.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 22, 2024
|27.48
|Light rain
|December 23, 2024
|27.78
|Overcast clouds
|December 24, 2024
|26.50
|Overcast clouds
|December 25, 2024
|27.61
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|26.71
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|25.68
|Broken clouds
|December 28, 2024
|26.72
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy