Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.91 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 186.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 27.48 Light rain December 23, 2024 27.78 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 26.50 Overcast clouds December 25, 2024 27.61 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 26.71 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.68 Broken clouds December 28, 2024 26.72 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

