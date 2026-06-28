₹11 lakh gift to parents lands US NRI in 6-year tax battle: Key rules every NRI must know

Sending money to India is routine for millions of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Still, a recent case has highlighted how inadequate documentation can turn a genuine family remittance into a prolonged tax dispute. A US-based NRI transferred ₹11 lakh to his parents in India and received an Income Tax notice. He spent nearly six years contesting the matter before the ITAT. (Representational) (Unsplash)

A US-based NRI who transferred ₹11 lakh to his parents in India received an Income Tax notice and spent nearly six years contesting the matter before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).

The tribunal eventually quashed the notice after bank records established that the transfer was a genuine gift to parents and not unexplained income, according to tax advisory platform TaxBuddy.

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Family gifts are tax-free, but records are essential Under the Income-tax Act, gifts received from specified relatives, including parents, spouses, children and certain close family members, are exempt from tax. There is no upper monetary limit for such gifts when they are made to qualifying relatives.

However, experts warn that tax exemption does not eliminate the possibility of scrutiny. Tax authorities may seek evidence regarding the source of funds, the relationship between the sender and recipient, and the nature of the transaction if records are incomplete.

For gifts made to non-relatives, different rules apply. If gifts from non-relatives exceed ₹50,000 in a financial year, the entire amount may become taxable in the hands of the recipient, subject to the provisions of the Income-tax Act.

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What are the rules that NRIs should keep in check? TaxBuddy advised NRIs to preserve bank transfer receipts, proof of overseas income, relationship documents and any declarations supporting the transaction. Such records often become the primary evidence if a notice is issued.

In an X post, the tax advisory platform also advised checking the RBI guidelines and knowing who qualifies as a "relative."

There are restrictions in the country from where you are sending the money. Each of the US, UK, and UAE has its own reporting requirements. TaxBuddy warns that before making any significant transfers, make sure to check local rules.

According to the advisory, Section 269ST imposes a 100% penalty on anyone who receives ₹2 lakh or more in cash. Hence, using banking channels at all times is advisable.

FEMA rules and RBI guidelines The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, governs cross-border remittances, and the RBI publishes operational guidelines for foreign exchange operations.

Banks require inward remittances to carry the correct purpose code. The code specifies whether funds are meant for family maintenance, investments, education, property purchases, medical expenses or deposits. Incorrect or missing purpose codes can delay processing or trigger additional verification.

The type of account used is equally important. NRE accounts are designed for foreign earnings and provide tax-free interest on fully repatriable funds in India. NRO accounts are primarily meant for income earned in India, including rent and pensions. Interest earned on these accounts is taxable. FCNR deposits allow NRIs to hold money in designated foreign currencies, reducing exchange-rate risk.

There is no upper limit on inward personal remittances sent through authorised banking channels into India, provided the funds originate from legitimate sources and comply with FEMA regulations.