Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.62 °C, check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 2, 2025, is 24.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.62 °C and 28.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 05:53 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.85 °C and 27.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 3, 2025 24.21 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 25.74 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 26.96 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 26.76 Scattered clouds January 7, 2025 26.82 Scattered clouds January 8, 2025 27.17 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 26.97 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.38 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.21 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.16 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.