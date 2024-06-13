Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 31.52 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 32.58 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 32.34 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 26.06 °C Moderate rain June 18, 2024 25.86 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 24.76 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 27.16 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 31.77 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.13 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.7 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 13, 2024, is 29.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.08 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.