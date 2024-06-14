Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 14, 2024, is 29.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 32.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|29.65 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 18, 2024
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 19, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|24.68 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|23.68 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
