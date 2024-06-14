 Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 14, 2024, is 29.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 32.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 15, 2024 31.47 °C Light rain
June 16, 2024 29.65 °C Light rain
June 17, 2024 33.75 °C Moderate rain
June 18, 2024 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain
June 19, 2024 27.49 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 24.68 °C Light rain
June 21, 2024 23.68 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 33.09 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain
Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on June 14, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on June 14, 2024

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
