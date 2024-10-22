Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.6 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024
Oct 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 22, 2024, is 27.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.6 °C and 30.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.93 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 23, 2024
|28.87 °C
|Light rain
|October 24, 2024
|29.24 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 25, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 26, 2024
|28.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 27, 2024
|29.44 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 28, 2024
|29.0 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 29, 2024
|29.01 °C
|Sky is clear
