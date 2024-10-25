Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.56 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 25, 2024, is 26.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.56 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 26, 2024 27.35 °C Broken clouds
October 27, 2024 27.34 °C Few clouds
October 28, 2024 27.71 °C Light rain
October 29, 2024 28.65 °C Light rain
October 30, 2024 29.22 °C Light rain
October 31, 2024 28.87 °C Sky is clear
November 1, 2024 29.02 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.78 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 26.51 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 28.95 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.22 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 26.59 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad 31.94 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 32.12 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on October 25, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on October 25, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //