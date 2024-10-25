Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.56 °C, check weather forecast for October 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 25, 2024, is 26.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.56 °C and 28.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.02 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 26, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 27, 2024
|27.34 °C
|Few clouds
|October 28, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Light rain
|October 29, 2024
|28.65 °C
|Light rain
|October 30, 2024
|29.22 °C
|Light rain
|October 31, 2024
|28.87 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|29.02 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
