Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.73 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024
Oct 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 30, 2024, is 28.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 217.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 31, 2024
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 1, 2024
|27.09 °C
|Light rain
|November 2, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 3, 2024
|27.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|November 4, 2024
|27.62 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|27.78 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|28.24 °C
|Sky is clear
