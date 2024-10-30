Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.73 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 30, 2024, is 28.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.73 °C and 31.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 217.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 31, 2024 28.65 °C Moderate rain
November 1, 2024 27.09 °C Light rain
November 2, 2024 27.96 °C Moderate rain
November 3, 2024 27.5 °C Moderate rain
November 4, 2024 27.62 °C Sky is clear
November 5, 2024 27.78 °C Sky is clear
November 6, 2024 28.24 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on October 30, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on October 30, 2024

