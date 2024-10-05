Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.57 °C, check weather forecast for October 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 6, 2024 30.07 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 28.98 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 28.27 °C Moderate rain October 9, 2024 28.09 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 28.29 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 28.05 °C Overcast clouds October 12, 2024 28.64 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.02 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 29.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.72 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 29.14 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.94 °C Few clouds Delhi 34.89 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 5, 2024, is 29.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.57 °C and 31.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.34 °C and 30.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 80.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.